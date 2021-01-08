Nick Cave Announces He’s Working On A New Album, Reveals Album Titled As Carnage

Nick Cave has announced that his next studio album will be called Carnage. According to Pitchfork, the news was revealed by the singer-songwriter at the end of the latest installment of his ongoing Q&A series the Red Hand Files. The new album is being recorded with longtime Bad Seeds collaborator Warren Ellis.

Cave also discusses how he’s been affected by lockdown, and the yearning he feels to return to the stage. “I miss the thrill of stepping onto the stage, the rush of the performance, where all other concerns dissolve into a pure animal interrelation with my audience,” he writes. “As much as sitting behind my desk can bring me a lot of joy, and the imagination can be a stimulating, even dangerous place, I long for the wanton abandon of the live performance.”

His most recent album Ghosteen was released in 2019.