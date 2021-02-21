Osees Cover Black Flag, Faust and More in Full Video of Live Stream Performance at Big Sur’s Henry Miller Library

Home News Anna Scott February 21st, 2021 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The Los Angeles-based rock band Osees have shared the full version of their live-streamed show from in front of the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur, California. The show was originally filmed in December for a ticketed livestream event, but the band has now made the full version available for free to all viewers.

Along with a set filled of their own music, Osees also performed covers of Black Flag, Liket Lever and Faust. Osees played “Jealous Again” and “Nervous Breakdown” from the Black Flag’s EP Jealous Again from 1980 and Nervous Breakdown from the same year, respectively. Nervous Breakdown was Black Flag’s first release. Frontman John Dwyer shared a stunning guitar solo on “Jealous Again”. Osees also played two short covers from the punk-rock band, “Wasted” and “Fix Me” both off 1983’s The First Four Years.

Osees also covered “Levande Begravd” off Liket Lever’s 1979 album of the same name and Faust’s “J’ai Mal Aux Dents”. “J’ai Mal Au Dents”, which translates to “I have a toothache,” featured some rough French lyrics, but catchy guitar ruffs of classic Osees rock style.

Listen to the livestream here:

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-henry-miller-library-big-sur">Live at Henry Miller Library Big Sur by Osees</a>

The concert on December 19, 2020, was not filmed for a live audience, but was epic nonetheless. The event was filmed as a part of the Levitation Sessions that the Osees have previously been featured in.

Osees rebranded a few times in past years, and have performed under the names The Ohsees, The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, OCS and more. The rock band recently shared a release from their side project, Witch Egg, a self-titled debut in January. Witch Egg features Osees members Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas and Greg Coates. Prior to Witch Eggs, Osees released Protean Threat last September and Metamorphosed in October. The band also shared “Gong Experiment” in November and plans to tour the UK in May.

