mxdwn PREMIERE: Osees Share Hypnotic New Song “Gong Experiment”

As Osees have changed their name repeatedly over the last few years, they’ve also ventured into ever more experimental sonic territory. With the release of their last two albums Metamorphosed and Protean Threat, the John Dwyer-fronted band continues to push the limits of contemporary psych-rock. Now they have a remix album called Panther Rotate out December 11, 2020 on Castle Face. Today we’re premiering “Gong Experiment,” which is a wildly different take on the original “Gong of Catastrophe.”

In addition to the new song, the band has announced a UK tour consisting of rescheduled dates. The initial run of shows are planned to run from May 8, 2021 in Birmingham to May 19 and 20, where the band is scheduled to play back-to-back nights at the Electric Ballroom in London. “Gong Experiment” is the second song released off of Panther Rotate

The original song had a little bit of a hard rock muscle in the liquid synth, which is completely evaporated in the remix. “Gong Experiment” features ethereal synth tones, wafting high in the mix. Handclaps replace the metallic pop-industrial tones of the original. The connection between the two albums is very loose, with each new track taking extreme liberties from the track of its inspiration. All in all, Panther Rotate amounts to yet another solid entry in the ever-dauntingly-deep discography of Dwyers Osees.

Dwyer says about Panther Rotate:

“In the swirling & undulant warm mud of jettisoned reels of magnetic tape, blurps up the fog of reinvention. Every night I would parley with my pilots and run and rerun the recordings. Right up until the moment sleep slips its veil over eyes and ears and you drift back without a sound. Protean Threat dream haze becomes Panther Rotate in the other dimension. A companion LP of remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the him and crackle of the desert farm. A second version of our Protean Threat if you will, but barely conspicuous in its relation. Forward, never straight! Sunrise, sunset. Two lives connected by a cosmic thread, One for your feet and one for your head.”

Osees Spring 2020 Tour Dates

05/08/21 – The Crossing – Birmingham, UK

05/09/21 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

05/10/21 – Junction – Cambridge, UK

05/11/21 – SWX – Bristol, UK

05/13/21 – Button Factory – Dublin, IRE

05/14/21 – Button Factory – Dublin, IRE

05/15/21 – QMU – Glasgow, UK

05/16/21 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

05/18/21 – TBA – TBA, UK

05/19/21 – Electric Ballroom – London, UK

05/20/21 – Electric Ballroom – London, UK

Photo Credit: Maurivio Alvarado