Osees Side Project Witch Egg Announces Self-Titled Debut For January 2021 Release, Share First Single “City Maggot”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Osees have announced their side project, Witch Egg, will release their self-titled debut on January 21, 2021 via Rock Is Hell Records. Along with the album announcement the band has shared the single “City Maggot.”

Witch Egg features the Osees band members John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas and Greg Coates. The album artwork for Witch Egg had been designed by Dylan McConnell.

“When you’ve left the world behind, you will need a soundtrack while you lay in dream stasis,” Dwyer said according to Brooklyn Vegan. “This is it.”

“City Maggot” begins with a smooth saxophone, the track infusing harmonic tones and deep chords as the saxophone scratches. A deep bass and beating drums soon enter the track, sticking to the jazzy tune of the track. A whining tone fills the track with an anxious sound.

Osees performed a live stream event from Big Sur’s Henry Miller Library on December 19. In November, the band premiered their single “Gong Experiment” via mxdwn. The group also released two albums this year, with Protean Threat in September and Metamorphosed in October. The band also held another live stream in early October.

Osees have gone through several variations of their name since their formation in 1997, performing under The Ohsees, The Oh Sees and several others. The band’s most recent change was from Oh Sees to Osees in July. In June, Dwyer joined Kyp Malone of TV On The Radio to form the new band Arcanca, with their self-titled debut album being released in August. Dwyer was also announced to be a festival curator for the 2021 edition of Netherlands music festival Le Guess Who?

