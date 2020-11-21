Osees Announce December 2020 Live Stream Event From Big Sur

Home News Kyle Cravens November 21st, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Osees have announced a new livestream performance that is set to go down on December 19, live at the Henry Miller Library Big Sur in California. The new show is promised to contain a far removed, completely different setlist, from their previous Leviathan stream.

Tickets and merch bundles are available to purchase here. In addition to the tickets for the stream, you can grab a download of the session, and limited-edition full color hand screened poster designed & signed by front man John Dwyer. The T-shirts and posters are limited edition, as they are only available for this stream. There is also some rare LP available that has been signed by the band. Check out a snippet of “Voice in The Mirror” below.

Some of the selected songs for this performance have never been played live by the band. The set will surprise and delight longtime fans, as Dwyer elaborates with sentiment, “We’ve dipped deep into the dark waters of our song-sack of holding and found several more never-before-performed-live tunes & paired them up with some oldies we’ve knocked the dust off of as well as some fan favorites and general surprises to make the merry very.” He continued, “That’s right, we’ve been paying attention. Same killer crew, similar killer vibes. An enchanting pre-holiday evening to tell you that we miss and love you. Play it loud and have one on us. And keep your chin up for goodness sake.”

For more on the Osees, check out album reviews from their latest, Protean Threat and Metamorphosed, or reminisce on their newest band name change.

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer