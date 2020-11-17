Eyehategod Returns to Century Media and Announces First New Album in 7 Years A History Of Nomadic Behavior for Spring 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 4:55 PM

Heavy metal outfit Eyehategod have announced a new studio album called A History Of Nomadic Behavior, which is set for release next year. The band have also announced that they have signed with Century Media Records for the upcoming project, which does not yet have a tracklist. The last time they worked with the label for U.S. distribution was 2000’s Confederacy of Ruined Lives.

“Eyehategod are pleased to announce we’ve signed a licensing deal with Century Media Records USA and Europe…! We welcome the new changes along with the new year coming, and want this union to benefit everyone involved, especially our rabid and disturbed fans across the globe,” a statement from the band reads.

Eyehategod first announced that they had finished recording a studio album last November, which was already pushed back at the time due to several incidents. This will be the band’s first studio album since the release of their self-titled back in 2014.

The band’s Mike IX Williams has appeared on several collaborations this year, working with the likes of Ho9909, Dead End America’s Nick Oliveri and Steve “Thee Slayer Hippy” Hanford, who was a former member of Poison Idea. He also appeared on the expansive “99 Bottles of Beer” cover, which also hosted the likes of Phil Anselmo of Pantera, Brendon Small of Dethklok and Gary Holt of Slayer.

The band’s Aaron Hill was stabbed and robbed before a performance in Guadalajara, Mexico last year, after being confronted by three men and one woman at an intersection. While the performer was not seriously injured during the incident, the event had to be cancelled.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat