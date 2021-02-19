Pino Palladino And Blake Mills Get Funky In New Single “Ekuté”

Home News Sara Thompson February 19th, 2021 - 10:04 PM

A new song has been released by the esteemed instrumentalists Pino Palladino and Blake Mills. The new song, entitled “Ekuté,” is a preview of the upcoming album by the pair, which is set to release on March 12. The album, Notes With Attachments, will be available through New Deal / Impulse and was announced by the artists earlier this year.

Slightly awkward yet intentionally placed shakers and guitar picking craft a quirky beginning to the song. The instruments are then joined by horns which quickly subside after a barrage of orchestral “screaming,” which comes up sporadically with less intensity throughout the song. The plucky instrumental track consists largely of seemingly incohesive sounds which create and moving a wide stereo image, and the bold and unconventional choices of the artists create a beautifully eclectic piece that pulls together quite nicely overall.

Mills commented about the song in a press release: “It was eye-opening to hear something that was repetitive, but still had so many different [directions] that it went in. It was kind of a revelation, to work on a song in those terms.” The album is a work of experimentation from the artists and is the result of the decision of Palladino to show Mills some of his ideas; upon seeing Mills’ reaction to his projects, the artists realized the exciting potential for a collaborative album, which was announced in conjunction with the release of its first single, “Just Wrong.” This jazzy piece was followed by “Man From Molise,” along with its cozy video recording.

Mills, who has worked with renowned artists such as Alabama Shakes and John Legend, had an active year in 2020, releasing his single “Vanishing Twin.” The single was a part of the elegant album released by the artist later that year, Mutable Set.