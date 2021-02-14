Pino Palladino and Blake Mills Release Smooth New Live Recording Of “Man from Molise”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 14th, 2021 - 3:39 PM

Distinguished bassist Pino Palladino and grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills have revealed a live recording of a track from their upcoming collaborative album Notes With Attachments, titled “Man From Molise.” The album is set to be released March 12, 2021 through the label New Deal / Impulse!.

The track leads with a warm and rich bassline from Palladino, decorated with the bright instrumentation provided by fellow musician and jazz mogul Sam Gendel. As the artists move through the song, the melodious ups and downs are characterized by Mills’ emotive guitar skills. They come together to define each others’ styles and become a unifying force. The polished and rhythmic piece shows listeners the kind of balanced and refined blend they can expect with the upcoming collaboration.

Listeners may be able to pick up on the shared influences of the artists, including funk, american pop and cuban music, as the jazzy and elasticized song takes you through its many layers and the artists sharply refuse to miss a beat. The suave-sounding tune is evocative of taking a stroll down a cobblestone path in the Italian region of Molise, and the colorful instrumentation paints a picture of the many sights to be seen.

Watch the Live Recording of “Man From Molise” here:

The video gives viewers a glimpse into what could be a supposed recording/ rehearsal space for the musicians, taking an understated approach that allows the music to take center stage. The subdued and charmingly granular visuals leave viewers with the feeling that they’ve just gotten an exclusive look into the world of the instrumentalists at work, reminiscent of an old home video. Camera shots and angles parallel the dialogue between instruments and give fans a sense of the intense concentration and harmony between the artists during the collaboration.

The artists embarked on a mission to reinvent the original composition by Palladino, slowing the track down and reconstructing every part. Palladino divulged that slowing the composition down impacted the two musicians, allowing them to hear “how it syncopates and swings” in a new way. Their unconventional approach to creating “that touches every song on the record,” is part of what will allow the album to pull wisely from the influences of both artists.