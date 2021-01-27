Pino Palladino and Blake Mills Announce Collaborative Album Notes With Attachments for March 2021 Release and Share New Song “Just Wrong”

Home News Krista Marple January 27th, 2021 - 8:47 PM

Renowned bassist Pino Palladino has announced his collaborative album with producer Blake Mills, Notes With Attachments, which is currently set to be released on March 12 via New Deal/Impulse. Along with the announcement, they have shared the first single from the album titled “Just Wrong.”

“It all evolved from me playing Blake a few ideas, getting a reaction from [him] and seeing if he’d be interested in working on [them]. As the project evolved in the first few weeks and months—even though the music was mostly coming from my original ideas, some of which I’d had for quite a while—[because of] Blake’s response to the ideas, it dawned on both of us that it would be a collaborative record,” said Palladino in a press release.

“Just Wrong” is a jazzy instrumental track that features an array of bold instruments. Use of guitar, percussion, bass, electric sitar and more are predominantly used to make up the layers of this collaborative track.

“With a song like this, built in layers, at various points along the road you look around and go: what is this? Where is the composition? Sometimes you end up drawing the blueprints of the house after it’s fully been built,” said Mills in a press release on the song “Just Wrong.”

Palladino is two-time Grammy Award winning bassist and songwriter who is widely known for extensive collaborations with other big name artists. He has worked with John Mayer to create the John Mayer Trio, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon and many more.

Mills also has a history of working with other artists and producing for people like Bob Dylan, Jim James, Fiona Apple and more. In recent news, it was confirmed that Mills, along with Apple, were set to be featured on Dylan’s album Rough And Rowdy. He also recently released his album Mutable Set back in May of last year. The album review made the High Fidelity list for mxdwn.

Notes With Attachments Track List:

1. Just Wrong

2. Soundwalk

3. Ekuté

4. Notes With Attachments

5. Djurkel

6. Chris Dave

7. Man From Molise

8. Off the Cuff