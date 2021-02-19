A Look Back: Dave Grohl And Zack de la Rocha Join Scream On Stage During 1994 Concert

Home News Sara Thompson February 19th, 2021 - 11:22 PM

A new video has surfaced of a not quite so new performance, featuring a minute long snippet of Scream’s 1994 performance of “Human Behavior.” The performance is supposed to include Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who was on drums with the hardcore group before his time with Nirvana. Also featured in the video is Rage Against the Machine’s lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha.

The short video appears to be taken informally by an audience member, with a home-camera feel and grainy footage expected of the 1990’s, and the image jolts around while the footage was being taken. De la Rocha and Pete Stahl can be seen through the dark outlines of the crowd in a dimly lit venue enormously engrossed in their performance, with extreme energy as they shout the words to “Human Behavior” and flail violently along with the intense music.

The single “Waiting on War” was released by the Foo Fighters in honor of Grohl’s birthday early this year, and Grohl kept busy last year as well with his release of eight cover songs during the Hanukkah holiday season.

Both Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine were nominated for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and members of both bands were part of a collaborative effort to cover the Eutythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”