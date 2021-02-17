Grimes Says She Lost Power in Texas Due to Unprecedented Winter Storm

Home News Adam Benavides February 17th, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Acclaimed pop singer Grimes has shared a few updates from her social media accounts on the ongoing winter storm in Texas. Hit with unprecedented cold and snow, Texas is currently experienced widespread power outages, leaving millions throughout the state without heat and electricity.

Earlier today, Grimes tweeted that she had spent several days in Austin without power and drove south to get out of the storm. A native of the Vancouver, Toronto area, the singer also responded to a Twitter thread, wondering if there was a way for Texas cities to “mass salt cuz then ppl could get food or go to warming centers.”

Just spent however many days in Austin w no power, no heat + a baby in -0. drove south all night 2 escape incoming storm but roads r rly dangerous rn. Super worried about ppl. What’s best way to get food and heat to ppl rn? This is a v dangerous esp for kids — ࿎ (@Grimezsz) February 17, 2021

Think they need to salt like Canadian cities. Maybe there’s a way to mass salt cuz then at least ppl could get food or go to warming centers — ࿎ (@Grimezsz) February 17, 2021

Grimes also used her social media channels to share helpful resources to those being impacted by the weather including warming stations across north Texas, mutual aid funds throughout the Dallas, Houston and Austin areas, as well as a separate thread complete with ways to cope with freezing temperatures. Additional weather reports show that more freezing temperatures and snow are heading toward the area this week.

Meanwhile, Austin Energy also reported that customers in the Austin area “should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer.” The multi-talented Grimes famously relocated to the Austin, Texas, area recently with her Tesla-founder boyfriend Elon Musk, and their young child.

Photo credit: Owen Ela