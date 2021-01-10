Grimes Instagram Story Indicates She Has COVID-19

Home News Krista Marple January 10th, 2021 - 6:01 PM

Canadian artist Grimes has officially announced this past weekend that she contracted the coronavirus. She took to her Instagram story to post “Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021.”

Grimes had a child with Elon Musk in May of 2020. The couple introduced their son, X Æ A-12, shortly after his birth. The name of their child made headlines as it confused a lot of fans. Soon after the announcement, Grimes took to her Twitter to explain the meaning behind it. She explained that X is the “unknown variable,” Æ is the “elven spelling of Ai,” A-12 is the “precursor to SR-17,” the couple’s favorite aircraft (which should be SR-71) and A also stands for archangel.

Aside from preparing to welcome a child into the world, Grimes spent a lot of her 2019 and some of her 2020 preparing for the release of her recent album Miss Anthropocene. While the album was released on February 21 of 2020, Grimes just recently decided that she wanted to change the album artwork for Miss Anthropocene. In late December of 2020, Grimes took to her Instagram to announce the artwork change. “This was the original Miss Anthropocene album cover which I commissioned from one of my *favourite* artists @rupid79m.” Grimes went on to explain that she asked a lot of people about her commissioned piece for the album and “everyone said not to use it but I trusted my gut.”

In late October of last year, Grimes teamed up with Endel to create the Al-Powered lullaby project. Grime’s vocals were blended with music and selected sounds from an algorithm to create the Al-Powered lullaby project. The artist was inspired to create this project after having her son and was looking to help create a more comfortable sleeping situation for him.

Photo credit: Owen Ela