slowthai Shares Eerie New Single “Thoughts” Along With Accompanying Music Video

slowthai, a British rapper released a single with an accompanying music video entitled “Thoughts.” The video was released on Friday and already has over 100,000 views on Youtube.

The song opens with synthesizer sounds being played through record player effects like the wind up and reverb. The same sounds are heard but played normally when the vocals enter and a drum beat enters after a few lines are sung. Towards the end of the song the synthesizer sounds disappear and a high pitched synthesizer sound plays a melody until all the music disappears. slowthai raps about thoughts and things that happened during his lifetime.

In the video slowthai is standing in a parking lot at night with many men surrounding him some of which have dogs. Throughout slowthai raps and dances in front of and around the other guys while they stand and watch. At the end of the song he says “and thats the boy then” while pointing off camera. Four masked police men are shown as slowthai walks over and poses for a picture in front of them as they disregard him.

On November 19, 2020 slowthai released “NHS” a new single from his album TYRON which is slated for February 2021 release. He was also pregnant and tripping in a video for his song “Feel Away.”