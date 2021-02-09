slowthai and Skepta Star in Horrific New Video for “CANCELLED”

Home News Aaron Grech February 9th, 2021 - 2:15 PM

UK hip hop artists slowthai and Skepta have teamed on a new single “CANCELLED,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by THE REST. This release will be featured on slowthai’s upcoming studio album Tyron, out on February 12 via Method, AWGE and Interscope Records.

“CANCELLED” is an amalgamation of horror movie references, featuring homages to films such as American Psycho, Nightmare on Elm Street, Candyman and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. This theme is reflected in the songs lyrics, where both rappers brag about their industry success, indicating that they will not be “cancelled,” despite online outrage. The beat has a slight horror movie tone, while Skepta and slowthai give nods to filmmakers such as Alejandro Jodorowsky in the song’s lyrics.

This track references some controversies slowthai faced following his NME Hero of The Year Award, which involved a controversial sexually explicit joke. The song criticizes “cancel culture,” which slowthai also critiqued in an interview with The Guardian last November.

“If I was going to make a statement, that one ain’t it,” slowthai said in the interview. “Obviously. I can understand how it can be presumed insensitive and I’ve learned from that. But if she’s initiated the joke and she can find humour in it, I don’t understand how so many people can say: ‘Oh she’s just saying that.’ You’re eradicating any value in what she says.”

Tyron takes its name after slowthai’s first name, and is set to explore the rapper’s journey of self-0discovery, exploring themes of loneliness, identity and self-acceptance. The upcoming record is set to feature the singles “feel away,” featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie, “Thoughts” and “NHS.”