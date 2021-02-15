Kathleen Hanna Sings This Week’s Riot Grrrl-Inspired Theme Song For WandaVision

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 2:35 PM

The last episode of WandaVision kicked off with a parody of the beloved sitcom, Malcolm in The Middle, but this wasn’t the only aspect of the program to dig into that era’s nostalgia. Bikini Kill and Le Tigre’s Kathleen Hanna also joined in on the fun, singing the episode’s riot grrl-inspired theme song “Let’s Keep it Going.”

“Let’s Keep it Going,” was written by married songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who previously worked on Frozen. Lopez and Hanna both sing the track, which has the catchy hooks, DIY attitude and raw punk energy of the riot grrl era. The intro theme was inspired by the lo-fi and hectic opening for Malcolm in The Middle, showing a dysfunctional home life centered around Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

“Shout out to the amazing @kathleenhanna of bikini kill and le Tigre fame. She’s the star of this week’s riot girl inspired WandaVision theme song!,” Lopez wrote on Twitter.

Hanna appeared alongside L7, Courtney Barnett, Alice Bag, X’s Exene Cervenka, Amyl and the Sniffers and Palehound for the Hands Off! benefit compilation. This record was made as a response to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct made against Burger Records artists and its affiliates in 2020.

Other projects Hanna was involved with last year include the “Honor Her Wish” live stream, which featured Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Kesha, Margo Price, Jon Batiste and the Resistance Revival Chorus. This benefit was made in response to the push by Republican legislatures to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat rapidly. Bikini Kill also rescheduled their planned 2020 tour to this year due to COVID-19.