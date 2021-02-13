Mogwai Shares Elegant New Single “Pat Stains” Featuring Colin Stetson On Saxophone

Home News Ariel King February 13th, 2021 - 9:33 PM

Mogwai has teamed up with Colin Stetson for their new single “Pat Stains.” The track features Stetson on saxophone and comes ahead of their upcoming album As the Love Continues, which is set for release on February 19 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

The track features seven minutes of instrumentals, Stetson’s saxophone peaking through the swirling instrumentals. The sounds devolve into a cacophony of instruments before returning to their elegant sound. Smooth strumming guitars and steady drum beats accompany Stetson’s humming saxophone, bringing a range of emotions to the melodic track.

Mogwai first began teasing their new album in August, revealing in October that it would feature appearances from Stetson and Atticus Ross. Last year it had been announced that Mogwai would perform a full-band live stream performance on Saturday, February 13 to celebrate their upcoming album. “Pat Stains” comes as the third single off the upcoming album, following “Dry Fantasy” and “Ritchie Sacramento.”

The band scored Amazon’s crime drama series ZeroZeroZero last year. Their upcoming album is set to follow 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Mogwai had intended to record As the Love Continues in the United States, however the band was required to record their instrumentals remotely due to the pandemic.

Stetson shared three new soundtrack albums, Color Out of Space, The War Show and Deliver Us in November. In May, he had shared the single “Awake You Sleepy Hearts” which featured David Thewlis, best known for his role as Professor Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat