Colin Stetson Announces Three New Soundtrack Albums for Color Out of Space, The War Show and Deliver Us for November 2020 Release

Saxophone player Colin Stetson will be releasing three new soundtrack albums on November 13 via Milan Records; Color Out of Space, The War Show and Deliver Us. Each of these projects are unique pieces of media, as they cover a film, documentary and television show respectively.

Color Out of Space is a 2019 film starring Nicolas Cage, with a soundtrack album which was first released this January. This project will have an additional 20 minutes worth of music for the film, inspired by the more eccentric aspects of the movie.

The War Show is a documentary focusing on Syrian radio host Obaidah Zytoon, which begins during the 2011 Arab Spring protests. The final project Deliver Us was made for a Danish television show that centers on five characters in a small town who plan to murder a psychopath.

“Very happy to be partnering with Milan Records in putting out some of my previous scores from TV and film that I’ve long wanted to share with everyone,” Stetson said in a statement to Pitchfork. “My music for the fantastic Danish production Deliver Us and that of The War Show, Andreas Dalsgaard and Obaidah Zytoon’s documentary of the recent horrors in Syria’s civil war; as well as 20 extra minutes of music from Richard Stanley’s excellent Color Out of Space, featuring some truly twisted cues from the movie.”

Stetson had a busy year outside of his work for Color Out of Space, and released a new song called “Awake You Sleepy Hearts.” This track featured Harry Potter actor David Thewlis.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado