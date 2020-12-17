Mogwai Announce Live Stream Performance For February 2021 In Support Of Upcoming Album

Home News Roy Lott December 17th, 2020 - 10:37 PM

Mogwai has announced a full-band live performance in support of their upcoming album As the Love Continues, releasing February 19 via Temporary Residence. The performance will stream worldwide a week before, currently scheduled on February 13 in Europe and the US, with Asia and Australia being able to stream the following day, February 14. According to the Brooklyn Vegan, the performance was filmed at Tramway in Glasgow and will be the first chance to hear the album in its entirety. The show will also feature selections from previous albums.

As the Love Continues is produced by Dave Fridmann, who worked with the band virtually while being made with the band in Worcestershire. The LP also features contributions from Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and saxophonist Colin Stetson. Frontman Stuart Braitwaithe mentioned in a press release that he hoped As the Love Continues would take listeners on a brand new journey, saying “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

With the album announcement, the band also released its lead synth-heavy single “Dry Fantasy” and it’s accompanying visual filled with spheres, flowers and a shade of purple.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat