Mogwai Indicate They’re Recording Music in New Social Media Post

Post-rock band Mogwai get straight to the point with a tweet that reads “recording.” along with four pictures of the recording studio. One of the replies recognizes the studio as Vada Studios in Alcester, UK. It’s set in a chapel that was founded in 1260.

That looks like Vada. What a beautiful place to record. Who’s at the helm? — Cushion Mark (@fatbobmoonbeam) August 10, 2020

No other information on the new recordings has been released yet. Their last album was in 2017, called Every Country’s Son, but they’ve kept busy recording the score for 2018 sci-fi film Kin and 2020 crime show ZeroZeroZero. Reception of the soundtracks for both recent scores is hard to gauge other than the overall performance. Mogwai scores definitely have more of a designed cinematic sound than the music that appears on their albums, but it’s still their distinctive style.

Mogwai started out big with their 1997 debut Mogwai Young Team, peaking at #75 on the UK Albums Chart and later receiving a spot in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Albums of the 1990s. They have been consistently releasing their brand of crescendoing instrumental rock music ever since. After nine albums, six soundtracks, and several EPs, Mogwai remains consistent in their sound, allowing fans to recognize them without difficulty.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat