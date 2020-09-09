Liz Phair Signs with Chrysalis Records and Will Release a New Album in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 4:55 PM

Alternative rock icon Liz Phair has announced that she has signed with Chrysalis Records, a label whose artists include Blondie, Masters of Reality, Sinéad O’Connor, Uriah Heap, Joan Jett and Billy Idol. The label also announced that Phair will be releasing a new album next year, ending an album recording hiatus that began with her 2010 release Funstyle.

Phair had previously announced that she was releasing an album titled Soberish, which was revealed ahead of her anticipated solo tour and supporting shows alongside fellow alternative icon Alanis Morrissette and the band Garbage. Both of these tours were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be more proud to be signed to Chrysalis, a legendary label that has found a new and exciting iteration with Robin and Jeremy,” Phair said. “From our first call, I was struck by their intelligence and musical sensitivity. The level of communication was beyond anything I had hoped for. They hear the way I hear. I feel like I have found a home at Chrysalis and that we will do great work together. I am humbled and honoured to embark on this next part of my career in the sure and steady hands of some of the best in the business.”

Phair teased new music earlier this year, testing out Twitter’s new audio tweet function with a meta off-the-cuff recording. Last October she revealed that she was working with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood to work on an upcoming studio album. She released a 25th anniversary edition of that project in 2018.