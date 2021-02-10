Jason Isbell Is Donating His “Cover Me Up” Songwriting Royalties from Morgan Wallen’s Album to Nashville NAACP Chapter

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 1:12 PM

Country performer Jason Isbell wrote “Cover Me Up” in 2013, which was eventually covered by controversial country musician Morgan Wallen for his latest studio album Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen has been in hot water following a video showing him shouting the N-word, and while he was dropped from country radio and suspended indefinitely from his record label, his sales have surged over 300 percent since the incident. As the songwriter for “Cover Me Up,” Isbell is entitled to royalties from Wallen’s album, which he is now donating to Nashville’s NAACP chapter following Wallen’s use of the racial slur.

“So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP,” Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks.”

So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

Despite some online and radio backlash regarding Wallen’s use of the n-word, Dangerous: The Double Album has topped the Billboard Charts for its fourth week in a row. “Heartless” his collaboration with music producer Diplo, was even played during Diplo’s recent appearance at a Pre-Superbowl Party attended last weekend. This party occurred after Wallen’s incident went viral and was attended by a number of non-social distancing patrons, who were not wearing masks.

Isbell is known for his strong stances in the country music world and even left the Country Music Association(CMA) alongside his wife Amanda Shires following the CMA’s snub of John Prine. This incident also led to condemnations from Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz