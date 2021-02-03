Morgan Wallen Dropped From Radio Playlists, Suspended by Record Label Following Video of Singer Shouting Racial Slurs

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 3:49 PM

Country singer Morgan Wallen has been dropped from a number of radio playlists including SiriusXM, Pandora, iHeartRadio, CMT and Entercom following the release of video footage showing Wallen shouting the N-word. His record label Big Loud have also indefinitely suspended him as a result of this footage.

“In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely,” Big Loud’s statement reads. “Republic Records (who distributes Wallen’s music) fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion. — CMT (@CMT) February 3, 2021

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Wallen shouting the N-word following a night out in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen appears to be intoxicated in the video and it is unknown who target of the slur was. Wallen has since apologized for the action in a statement to the outlet.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” Wallen wrote in his statement.

Wallen first gained prominence as a contestant on The Voice, where he served as member of Adam Levine’s team. After being eliminated in the show’s playoff round Wallen released his debut EP Stand Alone in 2015. He later went on to work with large names in the music industry such as heavy metal guitarist Zakk Wylde on “Turn You Down” and music producer Diplo on “Heartless.”

This isn’t the only controversy Wallen has been engaged in, last year he was dropped from a Saturday Night Live appearance after video of him emerged drinking in Nashville, while not following COVID-19 protocols. That same year he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville.