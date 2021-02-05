Morgan Wallen’s Sales Increase Over 300% Following Racial Slur Incident

Home News Danielle Joyner February 5th, 2021 - 12:15 PM

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s music sales have increased over 300% since his racial slur encounter earlier this week. On Tuesday, Wallen was caught on video as he arrived home with some friends, yelling various profanities, including the N-word, TMZ reported.

On February 3, Wallen’s radio plays decreased drastically after the incident. The artist’s airplays fell nearly 71% to 617 plays from his 2,100 plays on U.S. all genre radio charts the day prior to the video’s release. Wallen also saw a drop in his play on the Country music airwaves as his plays dropped 74%, allowing his music to drop from 1,500 plays to 389 plays.

The decrease in plays was a reflection of iHeartMedia, Entercom, Cumulus and many other radio companies to pull Wallen’s music off the air. As his plays decreased on the radio, his record sales began to increase, according to Billboard.

On February 3, Wallen’s album sales and songs sold a 22,500 copies in the U.S, pushing his record sales to a whopping 339% compared to his sales the day of the incident where he sold 5,000 copies. Separating the album and song sales, his album sales were up 593% with 8,000 copies sold on February 3 compared to his 1,000 copies sold on February 2. His song sales were up 261% as he received 14,000 downloads on February 3 compared to his 4,000 downloads on February 2.

Since the incident, Wallen has been indefinitely suspended from his label, Big Loud. The artist has also issued an apology to TMZ saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better. ”