Femi And Made Kuti To Release Two Album Project Legacy, Will Feature The Albums Stop The Hate And For(e)ward

Afrobeat idol Femi Kuti, alongside his son Made Kuti, will release an ambitious two-album project dubbed Legacy + on February 5. Femi Kuti’s upcoming album will be titled Stop The Hate and will be comprised of ten tracks. Made Kuti’s album will be a bit shorter with right tracks featured, and is named For(e)ward.

Femi Kuti recently released a new song from his end of the Legacy + venture, titled “As We Struggle Everyday.” Femi says of the track: “‘As We Struggle Everyday’ is about how hard people work everyday to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail.”

Femi has previously shared another album highlight “Pà Pá Pà,” and Made has released two tracks, “Free Your Mind” and “Your Enemy.” Both albums in the Legacy + package interpret the work of Fenmi’s father (Made’s grandfather) Fela Kuti, who is credited with devising the Afrobeat form, but each also brings their own unique vision and sound. Its also imperative to note that Made performs every instrument featured on his album.

In 1979 Femi was playing saxophone in his fathers’ band, just starting out. He would develop into an ambassador of Afrobeat and humanitarianism. Femi has earned multiple Grammy nominations, performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and festivals, and collaborated with iconic musicians across a wide array of genres, most recently Coldplay on their on their latest album Everyday Life.

Made on the other hand grew up in the legendary New Afrika Shrine in Lagos and spent much of his childhood touring with his father, playing bass or saxophone. Unlike his father, who didn’t formally study music, Made went to the famed Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London. Don’t miss Stop The Hate and For(e)ward out February 5.

Stop The Hate Tracklist:

1. Pà Pá Pà

2. As We Struggle Everyday

3. Stop The Hate

4. Land Grab

5. Na Bigmanism Spoil Government

6. You Can’t Fight Corruption With Corruption

7. Show Of Shame

8. Privatisation

9. Young Boy Young Girl

10. Set Your Minds And Souls Free

For(e)ward Tracklist: