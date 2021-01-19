Brandi Carlile Digitally Releases Her Covers Of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” And “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 19th, 2021 - 7:16 PM

Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile and her band joined together with members of the band, Soundgarden to release two covers of the band’s classics. The team recreated Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”.

Soundgarden’s guitarist, Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron all contributed to the remaking of their legendary classics. The band was formed in 1984 by the late Chris Cornell and is known for songs like “Outshined”, “Fell on Black Days” and the classic, “Black Hole Sun”.

Carlile originally performed her cover of “Black Hole Sun” live with Soundgarden during a concert tribute to Cornell, in January of 2019. Cornell passed away at the age of 52 in May 2017 while on tour in Detroit.

Carlile originally released her covers on 12” vinyl in September of last year, titled “As Rooster Says”. Carlile and her team have recently released the digital covers to music streaming services on January 1.

Carlile’s rendition of the classic tunes have the exact classic sound as the originals. The clarity of her voice adds a different element, both emotionally and rhythmically to the songs.

Take a listen to the covers below:

Kim Thayil made a comment about Carlile’s performance of his band’s classics saying, “She nailed both songs, but ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’, there’s this thing her voice does in the verse… I don’t know how to describe it, but it just evokes tears. It’s really moving and beautiful.”

Thayil later explained that Carlile’s performance “sent shivers up my spine” and said that his late bandmate, Chris Cornell, would give him that same intense feeling when they would perform together.

Check out Soundgarden performing their classic hits below: Since the covers have been released, Carlile has continued her musical work and will be featured on a project with Bee Gees singer, Barry Gibb, which is set to release this month. Carlile is featured on Gibbs’ song “Run to Me” on his latest project.

Carlile has also kept busy as she hosted her live stream in December called Still Home for the Holidays held on December 13 of last year. She also has been working on the writing of her upcoming book Broken Horses, which is set to release April 6 of this year of the Random House Publishing Group.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz