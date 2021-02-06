Alice Cooper Celebrates His Birthday With Wicked New Single “Social Debris”

Home News Roy Lott February 6th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Alice Cooper has celebrated his birthday by releasing his latest single and music video for “Social Debris.” The track itself provides the classic rock sound with electrifying guitar strings and drums. The visual shows Cooper projected on a building that had been damaged. Check it out below.

“The single “Social Debris” is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself”, says Alice Cooper. He continued to say in a press release “The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn’t fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn’t fit in with the folk scene, we didn’t fit in with the metal scene, we really didn’t fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So “Social Debris” was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That’s just the original band – you can’t change that, it’s great.”

“Social Debris” will be featured on Cooper’s anticipated upcoming album Detroit Stories, out February 26 via earMusic. It is set to include 14 additional tracks including his cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock N’Roll” and his previous upbeat release “Our Love Will Change The World.”

Shortly before the presidential election Cooper satirically ran a presidential campaign in his video for “Elected.” It makes his twelfth attempt at running for the presidency.