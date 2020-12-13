Alice Cooper Releases New Upbeat Single “Our Love Will Change The World”

Detroit born, Phoenix originated rock star Alice Cooper released a new single entitled “Our Love Will Change The World”, the second single from his album Detroit Stories. The album is slated to release on February 26, 2021 on earMUSIC, an online music store housing several artists like Cooper, Deep Purple, YES and George Thorogood And The Destroyers.

Musically, “Our Love Will Change The World” is extremely upbeat and catchy. Guitar, bass, drums, piano and keyboards make up the instrumentation for the song. The guitar and piano play quarter notes to keep the tempo of the song in a similar fashion to “Penny Lane” by The Beatles or “Mademoiselle” by Styx.

However the lyrics are not so upbeat. The lyrics are about how pessimistic and angry people in the world are and that if we learned to love and be positive and optimistic it can change the world. One line in the first verse of the song states “we’re all pessimistic creeps / or so it seems ‘cause that’s how we’re living.” Another states “we’ll kill any possibility or any illusion of synchronicity / ‘cause that’s been effective to a certain degree.”

Cooper ran for presidency, satirically, for the twelfth time and released a new video for his classic 1972 song “Elected.” He also released a similar song to “Our Love Will Change The World” entitled “Don’t Give Up” and shared a cover of Velvet Underground’s classic song “Rock And Roll.”