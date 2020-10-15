Alice Cooper Runs for President for the Twelfth Time and Releases His 2020 Campaign Video for “Elected”

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Alice Cooper is the latest musician to be running for the presidency in 2020, satirically that is. The rock star released a new campaign video for his classic track “Elected,” originally released in 1972. The new visual sees Cooper announcing “candidacy” following a wild party afterward. The campaign platform speaks volumes: “I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing.” Check out the track below.

“Elected” was the first single from Cooper’s iconic sixth studio album, Billion Dollar Babies. The record reached No. 1 in the U.S. and U.K. and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The re-released single follows Cooper’spreviously released track “Don’t Give Up” with its accompanying video that “…addresses COVID-19, overlaying videos of fans playing instruments and holding up the song’s lyrics over a giant CGI globe. Produced remotely by Bob Ezrin, the music video uses clips from over 20,000 fan videos.” Cooper went on to say that the song is “about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do — Don’t Give Up!”

Like most artists, Cooper also had to postpone his tour that was initially set to being earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns. As of now, it has been postponed to the fall of 2020 with no word if it will still continue or if another postponement will happen.