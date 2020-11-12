Alice Cooper Announces New Album Detroit Stories for February 2021 Release and Will Share Cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll”

Home News Aaron Grech November 12th, 2020 - 12:11 AM

Rock legend Alice Cooper has announced a new studio album called Detroit Stories, which is set to be released on February 26, 2021 via earMusic. The artist is also set to release a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll” in two days.

This upcoming album is an ode to the 1970s Detroit rock scene, which was also home to Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, Grand Funk Railroad, The Stooges and MC5. Songs such as the upcoming “Rock ‘N’ Roll” hold a conncetion to the city, as it was famously covered by Detroit outfit Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels.

The recording of this record will remain local as well, as it is produced by Alice Cooper’s frequent collaborator Bob Ezrin, while featuring MC5’s Wayne Kramer, The Detroit Wheels Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, Detroit jazz and R&B bassist Paul Randolph and many other local acts.

“Detroit was Heavy Rock central then,” explains Alice Cooper, “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked.”

Alice Cooper is extremely active to this day, releasing a new single called “Don’t Give Up” and his 12th presidential run, and accompanying campaign video called “Elected.” His most recent studio album Breadcrumbs was released last October, however his planned tour was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Detroit Stories tracklist

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll

2. Go Man Go (Album Version)

3. Our Love Will Change The World

4. Social Debris

5. $1000 High Heel Shoes

6. Hail Mary

7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)

8. Drunk And In Love

9. Independence Dave

10. I Hate You

11. Wonderful World

12. Sister Anne (Album Version)

13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)

14. Shut Up And Rock

15. East Side Story (Album Version)