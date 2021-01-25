System of a Down Announces January 2021 Live Stream Fundraising Event for Wounded Armenian Soldiers Featuring Premiere of “Genocidal Humanoidz” Video

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 1:21 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

System of a Down will be hosting an informational live stream fundraising event, which will help raise money to rehabilitate and outfit Armenian soldiers who have lost limbs with prosthetics and promote a new laser therapy for chemical burns. This stream will kick off on Saturday, January 30 at 9 a.m. PST on the band’s YouTube channel and will close out with the music video premiere of “Genocidal Humanoidz.”

Members of the group will interview a number of prominent Armenian and Armenian-American figures including Maria Mehranian of Armenia Fund USA, Armenian-American musician Sebu Simonian, Good Day LA’s Araksya Karapetyan, Harvard Clinician Dr. Lilit Garibyan, Armenian Parliamentarian Narek Mkrtchyan and director Adam Mason of Deep Sky Animation, who helped create the music video for “Genocidal Humanoidz.” Several other guests will have videos featured during this special.

“Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect The Land” were System of a Down’s first two singles in 15 years, with proceeds from both songs going to support the Armenia Fund. Both of these tracks were able to raise $600,000 for the charity, which is currently supporting COVID-19 relief in the country and those affected by the conflict in the Artsakh region.

Members from System of a Down recently revealed that drummer John Dolmayan was the one who initiated the recording of these new tracks. “John took the initiative and said it,” the band’s Shavo Odadjian explained. “And, once he said it, we jumped to it. It wasn’t a delayed response. Like we let the text sit. The text was right away responded. And, to my surprise, everyone was involved. Everyone was into it.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado