Thom Yorke Cancels and Postpones Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has postponed or cancelled all Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes concert dates from the U.S. leg of the tour. Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes features Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri playing songs from Yorke’s solo and Atoms For Peace catalogues, including his 2019 album ANIMA and 2018 Suspiria soundtrack.

This is the second time he’s had to postpone the U.S. dates. The Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour was originally scheduled for March through July 2020, with U.S. dates in March and April. As the pandemic developed, the U.S. dates were postponed and rescheduled for September and October.

Since quarantine is still in place in the U.S., Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes has had to be postponed once again, and the Washington, D.C., Chicago and Denver were unfortunately cancelled outright. Refunds for those shows will be available from their point of purchase. Tickets for the original dates at other locations will still be honored in the same venues, but the new dates are still to be determined.

Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour

* 9/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/4 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

* 10/6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

* 10/19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat