Hayley Williams Hand Delivers Fan A CD Of Her New Song “My Limb” To Be Uploaded Onto Youtube

Home News Sara Thompson January 29th, 2021 - 7:24 PM

The world might be a more interesting place if every artist released their music the way that Hayley Williams has, who, instead of uploading her new single “My Limb” to streaming platforms, sneakily delivered a CD-R to the mailbox of a fan.

Carly Butler, the lucky fan chosen by Williams, uploaded a small section of the song, which was followed by the entire track being “leaked” on YouTube with the approval of Williams.

did hayley williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a cd with her new song on it or are you having a normal night — carly butler (@ylrac) January 29, 2021

“My Limb” is simple yet dramatic, with eerie vocals and deep keys that pierce to the soul. The dark aura of the song is beautifully paired with the nearly haunting lyrics, which seem to compare an old lover to a limb, beginning with the words, “If you gotta amputate, don’t give me the tourniquet.” The song repeats the lyrics “my limb” many times over and over; however, it avoids an overly repetitive nature with Williams’s rich vocals, which often plunge soul-grippingly into deep realms of the singer’s range.

Williams also gifted Butler with a sanctuary candle and ventured out to give the items late on Thursday, herself and her dog adorned in capes in honor of the Wolf Moon that night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hayley williams (@yelyahwilliams)

Williams is the lead singer of the band Paramore, whose last release was their 2017 album After Laughter, which they toured in 2017 and 2018.

While it may have been some time since the release of new music from Paramore, Williams has not been idle with her 2020 release of a solo album, Petals for Armor, which was followed by an acoustic EP version of a few of the songs from the album entitled Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi