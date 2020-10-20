Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Live Stream Partnership with Twitch

Home News Aaron Grech October 20th, 2020 - 10:29 PM

Bob Moses, the electronic duo composed of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, have announced a new exclusive streaming partnership with Twitch, the most popular live stream service on the web. This partnership will kick-off on October 23 at 7pm PST with an hour-long virtual concert. The duo’s weekly “Bobcast” will be broadcast weekly on the platform.

Bob Moses will be hosting their set from an abandoned radio tower in Topanga Canyon, near Los Angeles, which will comprise of multiple sets in different configurations, drawing material from their latest studio album Desire, alongside their previous releases Battle Lines and Days Gone By. Howie and Vallance will be following-up this concert with a Q&A Session for their fans. This event will also be rebroadcast for a European audience on Saturday, October 24 at 7pm BST / 8 pm CET.



Desire was accompanied by the singles “The Blame” and its title track which featured fellow electronic musician Zhu. While the project is considered a house album, it also hosts a deeper element, with its themes discussing human desire in the digital age.

“Desire is more than just a house album. While it’s supremely catchy from start to finish, it also incorporates a cerebral aspect that separates it from much of contemporary house,” mxdwn reviewer Jack Daleo explained. “Bob Moses are shooting for more than just dance club bangers. They fold dark and emotive qualities into the mix, creating a sonic and thematic richness that can be appreciated in the grimiest of clubs or in the loneliest of bedrooms.”