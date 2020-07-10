Pennsylvania Festival and Retreat In My Elements To Happen This Weekend with Two Part COVID-19 Testing

Home News Ariel King July 10th, 2020 - 6:23 PM

The Pennsylvania music festival, Retreat In My Elements, will still be happening this weekend. The festival requires two coronavirus tests to be administered in order for attendees to be allowed entry. The first test occurred three days before the festival, with results delivered in 24-48 hours. The second test occurs upon entry to the festival. Any attendees testing positive, or having a slight fever, would not be allowed entry. The festival is occurring at an undisclosed lake-side summer camp in Northeastern, PA.

Tickets sold for $596 for the weekend, the price including the two mandatory COVID-19 tests. Up to $100 of the ticket price could be discounted depending on festival-goers insurance policies. Attendees are required to social distance and encouraged to wear masks while at the festival. Retreat In My Elements began today, July 7, and runs until Sunday, July 12.

The festival sold 250 tickets and was held at 40 percent of the venue’s capacity. The festival features Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis, Avision, The Golden Pony, Nacho Isa, Papyon, Ahmee, Cakewalk, Tmber, Ryssa, Julian Banger, Pooch, Ria Bird and many more. Meditation, yoga, beach activities and art classes are also available at the festival.

The United States has seen a rise in COVID cases over recent weeks, with yesterday seeing 57,437 new confirmed cases. Pennsylvania had 719 confirmed COVID cases yesterday. The United States currently has the most coronavirus cases worldwide.