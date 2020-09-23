Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Invite You to the Dancefloor in Breakbeat-Driven Song “Heartbreak”

Home News Ariel King September 23rd, 2020 - 8:58 PM

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs have announced a new collaborative album, Heartbreak, to be released on November 13 via Bonobo’s Outlier Label. Along with the announcement, the two United Kingdom artists have shared the album’s title single.

Bonobo, who’s real name is Simon Green, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, who’s real name is Orlando Higginbottom, created the electric track to throw back to dance music’s roots. With soft drums in the background creating a quiet similarity to drum and bass, the synths dance above to create soaring sensations. “Heartbreak” touches on the underground house roots of dance music, lending full feeling and urging sways. The song includes a sample of Christine Wilshire’s vocal, “I can’t take the heartbreak” from Class Action’s 1983 disco track, “Weekend.”

“Orlando was playing me a fairly stripped back idea he had for something last year,” Green said in a press statement. “We spent a few afternoons in his studio trying ideas out and eventually, ‘Heartbreak’ was the end result.”

“Now more than ever it feels important to be putting out dance music with deliberate acknowledgment of its history,” Higgenbottom said in a press statement. “It’s great to be releasing music with Simon, not to mention the first release on his label.”

Bonobo released the track “Linked” last year, and was joined by TOKiMONSTA, Josaj Thing, Quantic, Chrome Sparks, B. Traits and Catching Flies for his 2019 Outliers Tour. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has released several singles in recent years, including “Leave a Light On,” “Don’t You Forget About Me,” “Body Move” and “Energy Fantasy.

Bonobo released his debut album, Animal Magic, in 2000 via Tru Thoughts and Ninja Tune. His five subsequent releases, which include Dial ‘M’ for Monkey, Days to Come, Black Sands, The North Borders and Migration have all been released via Ninja Tune, with the upcoming Heartbreak to be the first release via Bonobo’s Outlier label. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs released his debut album, Trouble, in 2012. He went on to provide feature vocals for Dillon Francis’ track “Without You,” and launched Nice Age, a cross platform label, in 2014.