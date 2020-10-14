New Music Alert: The Weather Station Signs with Fat Possum and Shares Video for First New Song in Three Years

Home News Krista Marple October 14th, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Canadian Folk band, The Weather Station, recently released their newest song “Robber” after a short hiatus. The new single is the first project in years as well as their first project under new record label, Fat Possum. Tamara Lindeman created the band in 2006 and has since expanded with Ben Whiteley, Will Kidman and Ian Kehoe. The Weather Station debuted their first album together as a whole in 2009.

The song is a gentle, sophisticated composition. Lindeman’s soft and calming voice isn’t introduced until a minute into the song but it’s delivered with a vibrant saxophone, percussion and strings. As the song proceeds, the music builds tension and anticipation.

“To put it straight; there are real human people who are literally robbing us and all future generations of everything that matters, right now. But we literally can’t see that as a society, because for one thing we’ve been taught not to value what is taken, and for another because we’ve been taught to glamorize and love the taker. We love to love the taker. We don’t know how to see the victim of the taking,” Lindeman said in a press release.

The new song was released with a music video to accompany it. The video starts by showing people do interpretive dance in the woods. It transitions to Lindeman singing the lyrics of her song into a microphone while being filmed by a cameraman. The theme of the video is basically a configuration of things that don’t make sense. It contains several scenes that do not tie together but are all placed in the same setting. According the a press release, the video was directed by Lindeman as her first attempt into directing.

The Weather Station recently signed with Fat Possum. Since signing with the new record label, “Robbers” is their first first project released with Fat Possum since Lindeman’s self-titled album in 2017.