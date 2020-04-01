Cloud Nothings Announces Demo Collection Enemy at Home Featuring Unreleased Songs Intended for Scrapped Dylan Baldi Solo Album

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 7:04 PM

Dylan Baldi, the frontman of the Cleveland-based indie rock band Cloud Nothings has announced a new demo collection titled Enemy At Home, which features songs that were intended to be on a solo studio album project. These ten rough demos consists of many lo-fi recordings, and are available for free, via digital download here.

“here’s a little batch of songs i made last year with the intent of turning them into an album, but they never got past their current very lo-fi state. there’s a couple gems in here,” Baldi wrote on social media, along with a download link for the previously unreleased project.

Baldi stated that this project was not intended to be a full Cloud Nothings project, but was rather a scrapped solo album idea which was intended to be released on 15 Passenger, which is run by Tim Kasher. He also explained that he has “plans to release something else down the line.”

Cloud Nothings have a total of five studio albums, ranging from their self-titled debut released back in 2011, to Last Building Burning, released back in 2018. The latest studio album release blended in elements of punk, post-hardcore, emo and noise rock into the group’s unique sound.

“It’s not without its weaknesses, but Last Building Burning is the perfect album for punk fans looking for something new. It will make listeners want to get up and move (and possibly start punching each other),” mxdwn reviewer John Coakley explained. ” In spite of some occasionally lackluster vocals, the instrumentals on this album are excellent, particularly in the drumming department. Punk, hardcore and indie rock fans should most certainly give Last Building Burning a listen.”

Enemy At Home

1. Good Morning

2. Welcome to My Planet

3. Better at Being Apart

4. Everything and Everyone

5. While I’m Here

6. Late Night Stomp

7. This Thing Inside

8. Call You by That Name

9. Like No One

10. Get the Truth

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford