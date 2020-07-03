Cloud Nothings Announce New Album Black Hole Understands For July 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 3rd, 2020 - 6:54 AM

Cloud Nothings have a new album releasing July 3 called The Black Hole Understands. The group will be releasing the album on Bandcamp, which according to Pitchfork, coincides with the platform’s day of waiving its fees to help artists through the COVID-19 pandemic. The band wrote and recorded the new album remotely while self-isolating, finishing the tracks over email. A 25% cut of the proceeds from album sales will go to nonprofit organizations Play On Philly and the Rainey Institute, which both focus on music education.

The new album contains 10 tracks and will be their sixth studio album. It follows their 2018 effort Last Building Burning Check out the tracklist below. The band’s frontman Dylan Baldi recently announced a new demo collection titled Enemy At Home, which featured songs that were intended to be on a solo studio record. It was intentionally going to be released via 15 Passenger but doe plan on releasing more material down the line. Baldi provided fans a download link via twitter while tweeting “here’s a little batch of songs i made last year with the intent of turning them into an album, but they never got past their current very lo-fi state. there’s a couple gems in here.”

<a href="http://cloudnothings.bandcamp.com/album/the-black-hole-understands">The Black Hole Understands by Cloud Nothings</a>

The Black Hole Understands:

01. Story That I Live

02. The Sound of Everyone

03. An Average World

04. A Weird Interaction

05. Tall Gray Structure

06. A Silent Reaction

07. The Mess Is Permanent

08. Right on the Edge

09. Memory of Regret

10. The Black Hole Understands

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford