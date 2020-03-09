Every Time I Die Release Studio Videos Documenting Making of New Album

Home News Drew Feinerman March 9th, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Buffalo based metalcore band Every Time I Die have posted brief snippets on their social media accounts documenting the making of the band’s new album, according to The PRP. The band posted one video revealing a very short preview of some vocal harmonies, as well as some other comments revealing guest vocals, as well as assuring confidence in the band’s own vocal performance on the upcoming album.

Day 39. As floored as we are by the guest vocals, it is the host vocals that will send every band back to the drawing board when this album is released. https://t.co/dPQv9o2td4 — Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) March 7, 2020

The upcoming project, which has yet to be officially announced, will be the band’s most recent work since they released Low Teens in 2016. The album further solidified the two decade legacy of the band as metalcore’s saving grace, as Every Time I Die proved they could produce great music in that genre, even when most others could not.

Every Time I Die most recently made an appearance at their TID The Season festival in December of last year in their hometown of Buffalo, New York. The band has upcoming tour dates that take place in March, as well as in June.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi