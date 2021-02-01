Chris Cornell’s Wife Confirms Second Volume of No One Sings Like You Anymore Covers Album

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 10:41 AM

The late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had a covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore surprise released on streaming services back in December, which was largely considered to be his final project. His widow Vicky Cornell has now announced that this project will feature a second volume. As of press time a release date has not been announced for this upcoming project.

“There is a volume two,” Vicky told The Rizzuto Show (found at 10:48). “The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it — this is all Chris from beginning to end. And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two.”

No One Sings Like You Anymore will have a physical release on March 19, which will be pressed onto vinyl. While Cornell sequenced and mastered the first covers album, some of its instrumentation was handled by Brendan O’Brien, who mixed and co-produced the album. All of the covers were hand-chosen by Cornell, who reinterpreted John Lennon’s “Watching The Wheels,” Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown,” Janis Joplin’s “Get It While You Can,” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” for this project.

One of the album’s songs, a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ iconic ballad “Patience” was released earlier in 2020 in celebration of Cornell’s 56th birthday. This cover garnered Cornell his first solo Billboard number 1 on the mainstream rock songs chart. The track and “Nothing Compares 2 U” were also released together on a special 7″ vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat