Primary Wave Buys Sun Records In $30 Million Deal, Acquires Masters For Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Dixie Cups And More

Roy Lott January 28th, 2021 - 5:17 PM

Primary Wave Entertainment has acquired Sun Recordings in an estimated $30 million deal. According to Music Business Worldwide, the multi-million dollar deal includes having the master recordings for all music published by Sun Records, including legendary artists Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, The Dixie Cups and more. The iconic Sun Records logo and all other trademarks owned by Sun, including that of Nashville’s Sun Diner are now owned by Primary Wave as well.

The president of Sun Records, John Singleton, will remain at the label with Primary Wave saying that he will now have additional resources provided by them under the terms of the deal. Sun Records was found in 1952 by Sam Philips in Memphis, Tennessee. Since its launch, it has gone one to produce many songs including Jerry Lee Lewis’ In the Mood, as well his hits Whole Lot of Shaking Goin’ On and Great Balls of Fire. Stevie Nicks, Smokey Robinson, Burt Bacharach and Bob Marley have also had some songs produced under Sun Records. The label also owns half of the estate of Whitney Houston.

Founder of Primary Wave, Larry Mestel, spoke with The New York Times about the new venture, saying that “Sun as iconic a record label as there is. Its legacy needs to be nurtured.”