Trapt Drummer Michael Smith Quits Band Over “Primarily Political” Reasons

Drummer Michael Smith has announced his departure from the nu metal outfit Trapt, saying he left the band over “primarily political” reasons. Trapt’s social media accounts have attracted controversy over the past year, as multiple posts defended the Trump administration, denied the risk of COVID-19 and criticized other figures within the metal industry for their political beliefs. Trapt was ultimately kicked off Twitter after appearing to defend statutory rape in a number of tweets back in December.

“The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself,” Smith said in a post on Instagram. “Not as an individual, nor fitting or aligned with my personal morals and beliefs. I do not agree with how certain things have been handled towards our fans and the music community who I have such an immense respect for.”

The band’s frontman Chris Taylor Brown, who many believe is behind Trapt’s social media accounts, posted a statement addressing Smith’s departure on YouTube’s community page. While Smith’s post did not mention Brown by name, the frontman accused Smith of “badmouth(ing)” him. “Mike was just not a good fit personality wise. He didn’t quit during the whole of 2020. He knew he was going to be replaced. I find it so funny that he badmouths me while he announces he is quitting,” Brown wrote.

Trapt’s social media page engaged in a number of spats with the likes of the late Riley Gale, Ice T and Danny Diablo throughout 2020. The band also accused Gale’s band Power Trip and their fans of forcing the cancellation of an in-person concert in Texas last year, however these claims were unsubstantiated.