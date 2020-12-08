Trapt Suspended from Twitter After Posting Tweets Apparently Defending Statutory Rape

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 7:06 PM

Trapt has been suspended from Twitter after posting tweets that appear to have defended statutory rape. In these tweets the Trapt Twitter account claims that “A 15 year old male and a 25 year old female is not pedophilia,” before going on to add that they “would be giving the kid a high fives!”

Remember the song Headstrong? I forgot who sang it… oh yeah, it was @TRAPTOFFICIAL, I wonder what’s going on with the band these da…. oh. Ohh no. 😬 pic.twitter.com/vmZVeEPgiY — Sophia (BLIND SPACE BUNS) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) December 7, 2020

Well TRAPT is currently ending whatever future they have left. pic.twitter.com/km0jtLLOpN — Evan Sanders (@Scareglow24) December 8, 2020

This isn’t the only social media platform Trapt has been kicked off of this year, they were also removed from Facebook for hate speech two weeks ago. The Trapt Twitter account alleged that this ban was due to their support for the Proud Boys, an organization described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

It was quite a year for Trapt’s Twitter account, which got into skirmishes with the late Riley Gale of Powertrip, rapper and Bodycount frontman Ice T and Danny Diablo. Most of these confrontations had to do with heated political arguments that soon devolved into other squabbles, with the Trapt account often referencing the band’s Pandora streaming numbers in their Twitter spats.

The band has also drawn a number of controversies this year for deciding to play at a number of live shows, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trapt and Smash Mouth held a performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, that may have been linked to at least 100 new cases of COVID-19. The group was also set to hold a show in Dallas, Texas, but this performance was cancelled after public pressure. Following this cancellation, the Trapt Twitter account made baseless claims alleging that Power Trip and their fans threatened violence to shut down this performance.