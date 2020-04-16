 Trapt's Chris Brown Takes On Ice-T & Danny Diablo Via Twitter - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Trapt’s Chris Brown Takes On Ice-T & Danny Diablo Via Twitter

April 16th, 2020 - 7:37 PM

Trapt’s Chris Brown Takes On Ice-T & Danny Diablo Via Twitter

Chris Brown, lead vocalist and guitarist of California alternative rock band Trapt, furthered feuds with multiple artists on Twitter over the course of April 14 and 15. Brown has been beefing with iconic Body Count frontman, gangsta rap pioneer and actor Ice-T, over a separate Twitter war with Sumerian Records. The issues with Ice-T have sucked in New York hardcore legend Danny Diablo.

The beef began with Brown responding to fan criticism or Tweets otherwise comparing Trapt and Body Count. Ice-T responded with what Brown classified as a threat. Brown then claimed Twitter users and Ice-T were driving Trapt’s streaming numbers higher.

This led to a back-and-forth featuring brief statements from Ice-T and longer responses from Brown. Ice-T first outlined the hazards of confusing popularity and respect, before ultimately claiming not have no clue who Brown was. Each of Brown’s responses were longer, repeatedly referencing streaming numbers and facts, before claiming to “not give a fuck if you or anyone on liberal Twitter respects me.”

The exchange ultimately attracted the attention and responses from New York hardcore legend Danny Diablo. Diablo is currently a member of underground hip-hop acts The ShotBlockers, KAOS 13 and FTW. He rose to prominence on the New York hardcore scene as a founding member of Crown of Thornz, Sharhead and Icepick.

Brown took time to respond to fan comments and criticism. His exchange with Diablo devolved into a juvenile back-and-forth that began with the following Tweet. A more comprehensive of the blow-by-blow is available through reporting from The PRP.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2020. All rights reserved.