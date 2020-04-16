Trapt’s Chris Brown Takes On Ice-T & Danny Diablo Via Twitter

Home News Luke Hanson April 16th, 2020 - 7:37 PM

Chris Brown, lead vocalist and guitarist of California alternative rock band Trapt, furthered feuds with multiple artists on Twitter over the course of April 14 and 15. Brown has been beefing with iconic Body Count frontman, gangsta rap pioneer and actor Ice-T, over a separate Twitter war with Sumerian Records. The issues with Ice-T have sucked in New York hardcore legend Danny Diablo.

The beef began with Brown responding to fan criticism or Tweets otherwise comparing Trapt and Body Count. Ice-T responded with what Brown classified as a threat. Brown then claimed Twitter users and Ice-T were driving Trapt’s streaming numbers higher.

Dude.. Keep talkin. We’ll bump into each other one day. https://t.co/iA0OWA5Ahq — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 14, 2020

Oh and I’m telling you people, the more you talk about us, the higher our streaming numbers are going… I have a conversation with someone on Twitter, they tag Ice T and Ice T gets pissed at simply factual statements… whatever works homies. I never said anyone was “better.” — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 15, 2020

This led to a back-and-forth featuring brief statements from Ice-T and longer responses from Brown. Ice-T first outlined the hazards of confusing popularity and respect, before ultimately claiming not have no clue who Brown was. Each of Brown’s responses were longer, repeatedly referencing streaming numbers and facts, before claiming to “not give a fuck if you or anyone on liberal Twitter respects me.”

Damn Ice T is threatening me for saying TRAPT has much higher streaming numbers… 😂 You can’t make this shit up! I said he was a great actor… Bodycount is a great group as well. Been around for a long time. Just don’t have the numbers trapt does. Kick my ass though for it… https://t.co/qCJHY4A4YQ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

Bro! You are so damn sensitive about fucking FACTS! Most of the people jumping on this bandwagon you created are posers. I stated facts. I stand by them! I don’t give a fuck if you or anyone on liberal Twitter respects me… Have I not made that clear by now?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Eh7hxnuIQb — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 15, 2020

Ice T at it again! He knows who we are! He knows that I told Riley from @powertriptx… charity boxing match… No gloves and he bitched out! yo ☕️ I ain’t scared of you, I ain’t scared of anyone… If you’re so big, why you stoopin down to my “one hit wonder” ass?! Make sense https://t.co/82cFeVG4Ql — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 15, 2020

The exchange ultimately attracted the attention and responses from New York hardcore legend Danny Diablo. Diablo is currently a member of underground hip-hop acts The ShotBlockers, KAOS 13 and FTW. He rose to prominence on the New York hardcore scene as a founding member of Crown of Thornz, Sharhead and Icepick.

WHY THE HELL WOULD YOU SAY SOME STUPID SHIT LIKE THAT TO@FINALLEVEL TRAPT IS A FUCKING JOKE. ICE IS A PIONEER & INNOVATOR. YOU ARE A NOBODY SINGING FOR A WACK BAND. LEARN SOME RESPECT. — DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) April 15, 2020

Brown took time to respond to fan comments and criticism. His exchange with Diablo devolved into a juvenile back-and-forth that began with the following Tweet. A more comprehensive of the blow-by-blow is available through reporting from The PRP.