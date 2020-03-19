 Riley Gale of Power Trip Challenges Chris Taylor Brown to Outdraw Them At Show After Trapt Singer Goes on Twitter - mxdwn Music

Riley Gale of Power Trip Challenges Chris Taylor Brown to Outdraw Them At Show After Trapt Singer Goes on Twitter

March 19th, 2020 - 9:17 PM

Power Trip

Riley Gale of the metal band Power Trip has challenged Chris Taylor Brown of the nu metal band Trapt on social media, after Brown went on a tirade in defense of Donald Trump on the band’s official Twitter account. Gale, who’s politics diverge heavily from Brown, challenged his band to outdraw them at a future concert.

Brown spent most of the past couple of days criticizing left leaning figures on Twitter for criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, defending the president’s use of the words “China virus” when describing the pandemic. The singer also stated that ” NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020″ and that it has “Been over 50 years since the Civil rights act was passed! Move the fuck on and knock that damn chip of your shoulder,” when responding to a user’s claim that racists like to complain about people of color condemning racism.

Gale eventually responded to Brown and challenged them to host two shows at two different venues during two different nights, with the loser having to donate money to a charity of the winner’s choice. Brown simply responded that Gale’s band “don’t sell tickets to anything.” Gale then said that he would drop his ticket sale numbers to disprove Brown’s assertion.

Gale then added insult to injury when Brown responded to a fan’s post rather than theirs, calling Brown a “bitch” in the process. He then said that they could make it a $20 bet, and stated that the band was “broke from delusional fantasies of real success.”

Brown then told Gale to take a picture of the crowd he recently played for, in response to Riley’s suggestion that they do the shows anywhere. He also continued to say that the band was “never going to do anything ever,” which led Gale to describe his numerous US and European headlining tour, including the band’s first show in Indonesia with 8,000 people

Gale also stated that he could still outdraw Trapt even if they two years time to promote their shows, while only giving his own group a single day to promote theirs.

The pair also traded barbs over their Bay Area numbers, with Brown stating that his group drew out 500-600, while Gale stated Power Trip drew over 1000. Brown stated that their next show will draw even more than theirs in response, before critiquing their streaming numbers.

Power Trip stated that they were working on a new album last summer.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

