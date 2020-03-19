Riley Gale of Power Trip Challenges Chris Taylor Brown to Outdraw Them At Show After Trapt Singer Goes on Twitter

Home News Aaron Grech March 19th, 2020 - 9:17 PM

Power Trip

Riley Gale of the metal band Power Trip has challenged Chris Taylor Brown of the nu metal band Trapt on social media, after Brown went on a tirade in defense of Donald Trump on the band’s official Twitter account. Gale, who’s politics diverge heavily from Brown, challenged his band to outdraw them at a future concert.

Brown spent most of the past couple of days criticizing left leaning figures on Twitter for criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, defending the president’s use of the words “China virus” when describing the pandemic. The singer also stated that ” NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020″ and that it has “Been over 50 years since the Civil rights act was passed! Move the fuck on and knock that damn chip of your shoulder,” when responding to a user’s claim that racists like to complain about people of color condemning racism.

Gale eventually responded to Brown and challenged them to host two shows at two different venues during two different nights, with the loser having to donate money to a charity of the winner’s choice. Brown simply responded that Gale’s band “don’t sell tickets to anything.” Gale then said that he would drop his ticket sale numbers to disprove Brown’s assertion.

i bet my band out draws yours in your own home town @TRAPTOFFICIAL. want to put it to the test? two shows, different venues, same night. loser donates their entire guarantee to a charity of the winners choosing. @powertriptx is the band. step up or be labeled COWARDS. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

sounds like you’re scared to play the game. is this where i drop the sell out figures from our headlining tours, or our high presale numbers from everywhere else? how about hometown? don’t even get me started on walk up numbers. you’ve already lost, but pick your poison, nerd. https://t.co/5r02PyhywJ — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Gale then added insult to injury when Brown responded to a fan’s post rather than theirs, calling Brown a “bitch” in the process. He then said that they could make it a $20 bet, and stated that the band was “broke from delusional fantasies of real success.”

oh that’s right, you’re probably broke from delusional fantasies of real success. my bad. we could just make it an easy $20 wager, if that helps? — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Brown then told Gale to take a picture of the crowd he recently played for, in response to Riley’s suggestion that they do the shows anywhere. He also continued to say that the band was “never going to do anything ever,” which led Gale to describe his numerous US and European headlining tour, including the band’s first show in Indonesia with 8,000 people

Just post a pic of a crowd you have recently played for. Very easy… Hurry up bitch — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

that’s weird, i’d call countless US headliners and european tours and getting flown to indonesia for the 1st time last year just to headline a festival of 8k+ people is more than “anything”. but keep avoiding the challenge, pal. cuz ya know you’ve already lost. https://t.co/fILw7JNb91 — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Gale also stated that he could still outdraw Trapt even if they two years time to promote their shows, while only giving his own group a single day to promote theirs.

i’d be willing to bet my band would outdraw yours with only 24 hours notice to promote it. i’ll give y’all 24 weeks. hell, i’ll give you 24 months. might as well call it your last show because we’d bury you. @TRAPTOFFICIAL — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

The pair also traded barbs over their Bay Area numbers, with Brown stating that his group drew out 500-600, while Gale stated Power Trip drew over 1000. Brown stated that their next show will draw even more than theirs in response, before critiquing their streaming numbers.

nice! our last 3 bay area shows were all over 1000 people. keep grinding guys, you’ll get there! — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Next Bay Area show we do, we will do better numbers than your shitty metal band…. Til then. Oh and 30 dollar tickets. Your fans have no money. Your spotify and Pandora numbers are absolutely horrible. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

Power Trip stated that they were working on a new album last summer.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi