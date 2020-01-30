The Suicide Machines Announces Forest New Album in 15 Years Revolution Spring and Share New Song “Awkward Always”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 30th, 2020 - 8:05 PM

After a long awaited 15 years, American ska-punk legends, Suicide Machines, are finally releasing their brand-new album, Revolution Spring, on Mar. 27, via Fat Wreck Chords. Alongside this announcement, the band has also released their new song, “Awkward Always,” which will be featured on the upcoming album.

“Awkward Always” starts off with a fun riff, and fast drums. The upbeat pop-punk like vocals begin and the guitars play a some-what heavier riff.

While listening to the song, there isn’t a second to waste for the band, as the song is always in constant movement. It’s hard not to move along with the song!

The subtle bass guitar adds a full-effect to the song, and with the guitars constantly adding spice to the track, it makes it hard not to play the song on repeat, over and over. The release of this song leaves the listener in anticipation for their upcoming album.

Vocalist Jason Navarro said “Awkward Always” was one of the first three songs written for the album, helping spark the inspiration for the rest. He mentioned how the first three songs written were better than most songs Suicide Machines have written in any form.

“That was the start of the spark,” Navarro said. “It was a long process after that because we were very picky about it, because we wanted to put out the record, we wanted to put out, and nothing else.”

Revolution Spring Tracklist:

1 Bully in Blue

2 Awkward Always

3 Babylon of Ours

4 Flint Hostage Crisis

5 To Play Caesar (Is to Be Stabbed to Death)

6 Trapped in a Bomb

7 Detroit Is the New Miami

8 Eternal Contrarian

9 Well Whiskey Wishes

10 Black Tar Halo

11 Empty Time

12 Impossible Possibilities

13 Potter’s Song

14 Simple

15 Anarchist Wedding

16 Cheers to Ya