Butcher Babies Raise a Glass in Celebratory New Video for “Bottom of a Bottle”

Los Angeles metal band Butcher Babies shared a new video for their latest track, “Bottom of a Bottle.” Fitting of the anthemic sound of the song, the video compiles clips of the band having fun while drinking.

It’s the catchiest song Butcher Babies have recorded yet. Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey sing with a clean country twang over heavy guitars, grooving bass and drums. At times it’s barely metal, but it still holds onto enough of an alternative metal grounding for fans to be able to recognize the same band Butcher Babies have always been.

There is a lot of homemade footage shown in the video, making it clear that the band knows how to have a good time. Beyond the giant mugs of beer, there’s dancing, inner-lip tattoos, bowling, concert footage, photoshoots and more. Much of the video is split screen, even when both sides of the screen are showing the same thing. Video of the two vocalists singing is interspersed among the homemade clips, most of which have been edited with various effects.

The lyrics are much heavier than the song and video would let on otherwise, “Meet me down at the bottom of a bottle/Take me out to run away from our troubles/Let’s get loud we’ll drown in our sorrows/So meet me down at the bottom of a bottle.”

Harvey offered an explanation to Loudwire for how the song ended up so melodic, “Haven’t we all been at the bottom of the bottle at some point? Name a better way to commiserate about it than by writing an anthem that turns the heartache into a celebration.”

Butcher Babies are indeed celebrating with this release. It’s their 10th anniversary as a band and they’ve also released their own signature wine along with it, called “Butcher Burgundy.” The wine can be purchased at Butcher Babies’ website.

“Bottom of a Bottle” is the first song they’ve shared from an upcoming EP projected for mid-2021 release and their first release since 2017’s full-length album Lilith. Harvey and guitarist Henry Flury have also contributed to several of Charlie Benante of Anthrax’s quarantine covers this year, including covers of Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” Living Colour’s “Funny Vibe,” Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” and Kiss’ “C’mon and Love Me.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat