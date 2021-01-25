L.A. Witch Embrace A ’50s Rock ‘N Roll Feel In New Music Video For “Motorcycle Boy”

Home News Ariel King January 25th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

L.A. Witch

L.A. Witch have released a new music video for their single “Motorcycle Boy,” which had first been released in August on their album Play With Fire. The video features direction by Ambar Navarro, and stars Tony Bang.

L.A. Witch front woman Sade Sanchez kicks the video off with the rev of a motorcycle, donning a leather jacket and slim sunglasses. She sings the songs lyrics as she drives down a road, Bang appearing with animation turning his face into a skull. Irita Pat and Ellie English also make appearances, performing in a darkened room and riding motorcycles of their own.

Sanchez’s vocals slink across the track, helping to create a wicked feel to the track. The girls dance in a ’50s rock ‘n roll aesthetic during portions of the video, heavy guitar riffs and clanging drums amplifying the track’s sultry feel.

L.A. Witch released Play With Fire last August, the album led by singles “I Wanna Lose,” “Gen-Z” and “True Believers.” They also hosted a live stream in celebration of the release of their recent album last September. Play With Fire served as the follow-up to their self-titled debut that was released in 2017, and included the single “Drive Your Car.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado