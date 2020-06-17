L.A. Witch Announces New Album Play With Fire! for August 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “I Wanna Lose”

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 11:47 AM

The Los Angeles-based garage rock outfit have announced a new studio album Play With Fire, which is set to be released via Suicide Squeeze Records on August 21. The band have also released a lyric video for “I Wanna Lose” a new single from this upcoming album.

“I Wanna Lose” is a psych rock influenced garage track, with catchy blues-inspired guitar chords, and effective distortion effects added to give the track a lo-fi feel. The vocals are delivered in a nostalgic style, channeling elements of grunge and the work of bands such as Le Tigre.

“Play With Fire is a suggestion to make things happen,” frontwoman Sade Sanchez stated in a press release. “Don’t fear mistakes or the future. Take a chance. Say and do what you really feel, even if nobody agrees with your ideas. These are feelings that have stopped me in the past. I want to inspire others to be freethinkers even if it causes a little burn.”

The rock trio first hit the scene in 2009, releasing their first singles during 2012 and 2013, after consecutively touring across local venues near and around Los Angeles and serving as show openers for acts such as The Kills and Warpaint. Their self-titled debut album came out in 2017, which was quickly followed by the release of their sophomore project Octubre the following year. Each of the band members are native to Los Angeles, while the group is based out of the neighborhood of Echo Park. Check out their 2017 single “Drive Your Car” here.

Play With Fire track list

1. Fire Starter

2. Motorcycle Boy

3. Dark Horse

4. I Wanna Lose

5. Gen-Z

6. Sexorexia

7. Maybe the Weather

8. True Believers

9. Starred

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz