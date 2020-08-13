L.A. Witch Gives a Dose of Haunting Hard Rock with New Song “True Believers”

Home News Adam Benavides August 13th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Hard punk-pop rockers L.A. Witch have released a brand new, romping single and accompanying video called “True Believers.” The punk rock tune a la The Strokes and Ramones is the group’s final single ahead of their upcoming sophomore full-length album Play With Fire, which will release next Friday, August 21 via Suicide Squeeze records.

Speaking about the new track, guitarist and lead vocalist Sade Sanchez says the track was borne as a response to the current state of the world. “‘True Believers’ is about being overwhelmed with the constant stream of news and information we see everyday. It’s about feeling anger and frustration with the state of the world,” explains Sanchez.

The singer then goes on to explain how it is important for people to not lose sight of what really matters amidst such troubling times. “It can be difficult for people to see themselves having an actual impact with what we’re all facing in the world today, all you can really do is take it day by day, lead by example, and know that any and all change starts with you,”says Sanchez. “It’s important to always believe in who you are, even through all the chaos.”

The rock trio consisting of Sanchez (vocals, guitar), Irita Pai (bass guitar) and Ellie English (drums) released their debut, self-titled LP in 2017 to much fanfare. The album captured the band’s steady, piercing sound full of punk chords with a surf-rock twist and Sanchez’s crooning vocals. The record garnered the trio a dedicated fanbase and widespread praise from critics with NYLON claiming, “Los Angeles has always been a home for misplaced souls, and L.A Witch has the sound to go with it, dripping with nostalgia, heavy reverb, and glamour.”

L.A. Witch was founded in 2011 in Los Angeles, inspired by the heavy, catchy riffs of Black Sabbath and iconic Los Angeles-area punk acts like X and Gun Club. According to a press release, colored vinyl editions of their new LP have already sold out but standard versions are available for pre-sale now. The band released their latest single, “Gen-Z” last month.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister